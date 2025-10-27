DRONE DEFENSE: Everything Old Is New Again. “With the widespread advent of drone warfare, a whole lot of air defense doctrine needs to be rewritten. Ground-To-Air interceptor missiles that were cost-effective for multi-million fighter planes aren’t for thousands upon thousands of cheap drones, some of which cost less than $1,000 a pop. Cheap kinetic kill shells, AKA ‘ack-ack,’ the mainstay of World War II, are making a comeback in a big way.”

I’m reminded of something then-CNO Admiral Mike Boorda said 30 years ago, lamenting the retirement of the Navy’s battleships: “It is nice occasionally if the target costs more than the bullet you shoot.”