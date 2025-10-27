BARI SLOWLY CLEANING THE AUGEAN STABLES: Bye-Bye John! The Worst of CBS Evening News Anchor Dickerson.

On Monday, CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickerson announced he is leaving the network at the end of the year.

His departure may have something to do with the new CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, taking over. Dickerson’s resignation comes on the heels of a leftist CBS news producer quitting. Even though Weiss is a liberal, the fact that she isn’t all the way woke may be too much for Dickerson.

During his CBS tenure, Dickerson has been a hater of President Donald Trump and a cheerleader for Democrats like former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris.

Most recently, he cluelessly suggested that the “motive” of Charlie Kirk’s murderer was “elusive.”

The following are just some of the worst takes (via the MRC archives) from the soon-to-be ex-anchor: