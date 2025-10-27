ANALYSIS: TRUE. The More Disturbing the Dirt, the Better Democrats Like Their Dirtbags.

Am I shocked by the myriad scandals of Graham Platner, the cosplay workin’ man running for the Democrat nomination for Maine senator, a guy with more baggage than the third wife of a Middle Eastern emir? Absolutely not. Sure, he has a Nazi tattoo and a history of training Antifa terrorists – who of course don’t exist because Antifa isn’t a thing, even though he seems to think it is. Platner also has some controversial critiques regarding African American tipping habits; regardless, here’s another tip—bet that if he gets nominated, he still wins the votes of all the black people in Maine, both of them. The party poobahs are scared because he’s a nut who’ll likely lose in the general, and they’ve dropped a bunch of other revelations obtained in what had to be the world’s easiest opposition research gig, but none of that matters. What matters is that he really, really hates Donald Trump, and that’s enough for his party’s base. He’s their man, polling at 58 percent in the primary, and I am whatever the opposite of being surprised is.

The Democrats are having some serious candidate selection problems, but their solution is to march ahead with whatever psychopath they’ve anointed, regardless. They’re going to keep doing it because it’s working, at least in blue areas. In a few weeks, we’re going to have a mayor of New York City who is both a communist and a jihadist. The other day, he had a meet and greet with an unindicted co-conspirator from the first World Trade Center bombing. Oh well, who cares? Free buses and take that Trump! All the bad stuff that’s come out about him makes them like him even more.