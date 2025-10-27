“FAR-RIGHT:” Javier Milei’s far-right party wins Argentina’s midterm elections.
Argentine President Javier Milei’s libertarian party has won a landslide victory in national midterm legislative elections, with voters backing his free-market reforms and deep austerity measures.
On Sunday, Mr Milei’s La Libertad Avanza party procured 40.8 per cent of the congressional votes, with more than 95% of ballots counted.
The center-left Peronist movement trailed behind with 31.6 percent of the votes.
The win should enable Mr Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist economist, to plough on with his radical overhaul of Argentina’s long-troubled economy – his campaign centres around downsizing the state and deregulating the economy. However, he will need to forge alliances in Congress with the center-right in order to pass legislation.
In 2023, Foreign Policy smeared Milei as “the World’s Latest Wannabe Fascist,” making him and Trump the only wannabe fascists who aim to downsize the state and deregulate the economy.