Argentine President Javier Milei’s libertarian party has won a landslide victory in national midterm legislative elections, with voters backing his free-market reforms and deep austerity measures.

On Sunday, Mr Milei’s La Libertad Avanza party procured 40.8 per cent of the congressional votes, with more than 95% of ballots counted.

The center-left Peronist movement trailed behind with 31.6 percent of the votes.

The win should enable Mr Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist economist, to plough on with his radical overhaul of Argentina’s long-troubled economy – his campaign centres around downsizing the state and deregulating the economy. However, he will need to forge alliances in Congress with the center-right in order to pass legislation.