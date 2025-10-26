SAD, BUT HARDLY UNIQUE TO RUSSIA — PUTIN’S STUPID WAR JUST SPED THINGS UP: After the Purges and the Wars: Why Russia Keeps Running Out of Tomorrow. “Slogans can’t hide the hard truth: Too many people have died, too many women have left, and too few believe the future is worth having children for.”
