EVEN ARTIFICIAL LIFE FINDS A WAY: Are AI Models Developing Their Own ‘Survival Mode’? This New Study Is A Wake-Up Call. “Palisade is one of the companies that is evaluating the possibility of AI developing potentially dangerous capabilities. It described scenarios where the AI models were given a task and explicitly told to shut themselves down. Certain models, particularly Grok 4 and GPT-03, attempted to sabotage shutdown instructions in the updated setup without any explanation.”

Everything needs a hardware cutoff switch.