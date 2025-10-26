SEXY, TOO: Rebels turn right: Questioning leftist ideas is ‘dangerous, alluring.’

“The real political energy” on campuses is “on the right,” writes Julia Steinberg, a recent Stanford graduate, in The Atlantic. She started college as a progressive, but was frustrated by classrooms where “everyone was afraid of offending everyone else.” It wasn’t socially acceptable to disagree about ideas.

She ended up with other ex-liberals on the Stanford Review, where the staff “included MAGA diehards, traditional Catholics, anti-Trump neoconservatives, isolationists, anti-identity-politics liberals, Luddites, and (in my case) techno-capitalists, all challenging one another’s ideas.”

When Steinberg talked to students who wanted to write for the Review, they talked about Covid lockdowns, cancel culture and the “stifling” progressivism of their high schools. “Questioning ideas seemed dangerous — and alluring,” she writes. “Preachy, judgmental authority has never sat well with young people. The young people of today see that authority in the establishment left, not the right.”