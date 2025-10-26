CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Chicago Declares War On Lawful Gun Owners. “Both McWilliams and Washington are black, and CBS heavily pursues that angle. I guess we’re supposed to believe that a city with radical leftwing black Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson, running a one party Democratic city who hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1931, in a state run by Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker since 2019, is institutionally racist against black people. Maybe. But judging from their rhetoric and actions, Chicago and Illinois Democrats seem institutionally hostile to lawful gun owners of all races.”