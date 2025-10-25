PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
Obama criticized men for not supporting a Black woman in the last election—now he’s heading to Virginia to urge people NOT to vote for a Black woman.
— Topher (@topheronx) October 24, 2025
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
Obama criticized men for not supporting a Black woman in the last election—now he’s heading to Virginia to urge people NOT to vote for a Black woman.
— Topher (@topheronx) October 24, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.