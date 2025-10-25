BOOB BAIT FOR THE BOBOS: MSNBC’S Morning Joe: ‘Everybody’ Outside DC Finds Trump’s Ballroom Plans ‘Infuriating.’

Morning Joe‘s whine-a-thon over President Trump’s ballroom project has entered its second day.

Yesterday, we caught Jon Meacham emoting that Trump’s decision to proceed with the project “is in some ways a definition of why we had the American Revolution.” Don’t fire until you see the whites of their tablecloths, Jon!

In the same episode, Meacham disingenuously suggested that before starting, Trump should have brought in the White House Historical Association and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. But as Mika had already revealed earlier in the show, the National Trust has already gone on record opposing the project!

If Trump had submitted to the groups’ tender mercies, and their endless demands for redesigns, site reviews, hearings, solicitation of public commentary, etc., what are the odds the ballroom would have been completed before the end of Trump’s term — if ever?

Today, Katty Kay called the project “a let-them-eat-cake moment” given that it was happening during a government shutdown in which some food welfare benefits are on hold.