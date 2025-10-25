RIDE THE COMCAST RECURSION: Guess Who Donated to the White House Ballroom Project? The Left Is Gonna Flip!

The donor list the White House released is packed with names you’d never expect to see supporting a Trump initiative: Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and—wait for it—Comcast. Yes, that Comcast. The parent company of MSNBC, NBCNews, and CNBC—the same outlets currently panicking about “Trump’s destructive vanity project”—is literally helping fund the thing they’re denouncing on air. You can’t make this up. The same talking heads wailing that Trump is “desecrating history” are doing it under the financial umbrella of one of his donors.

UH OH — @MSNBC @NBCNews @CNBC It looks like your parent company is helping to "DESTROY" the White House!! Below is a list of donors who contributed to the new Big Beautiful Ballroom. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fxp3LhKNM0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2025

Other contributors include Lockheed Martin, Caterpillar, Coinbase, Palantir, and a handful of individual donors. Big Tech companies, which are typically anti-Trump bastions of leftist virtue, are suddenly writing checks for his ballroom. Maybe those boardroom politics aren’t quite as ideological as they claim. In the end, this ballroom isn’t about vanity; it’s about practicality. Trump is reshaping the White House the way he’s reshaped Washington—unapologetically, efficiently, and to the absolute horror of his critics. And the funniest part? His loudest detractors are, quite literally, paying for the walls that will echo with the next round of state dinner applause.

Why, it’s as if: No One Is Tearing Down the Trump Ballroom. “Spoiler alert: It will stand. Indeed, the next Democratic president will make extensive use of the ballroom without apology, if only because it is of immense and objective practical utility.”