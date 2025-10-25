PAUL KRUGMAN HARDEST HIT: Dow rallies 400 points for first close above 47,000 ever following mild inflation report.
Evergreen: Krugman On Election Night 2016: “If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.”
