Many large outlets such as The Washington Post, the Associated Press, Reuters, The New York Times, Fox News, NBC News, and CBS News were among those which refused to sign the Pentagon’s new media guidelines. At the same time, these outlets agreed to far more restrictive policies — including censorship — in order to cover Guantánamo Bay.

Carol Rosenberg of the Times, in particular, reported at the Cuban war court for many years — and all the reporters who traveled to Gitmo were required to sign severely restrictive agreements with the military before they were allowed onto the base.

Despite the opposition from news outlets to the new press guidelines instituted by the Department of Defense (now also called the Department of War), the media guidelines at Guantánamo Bay that have been in place for many years — and that have been signed by dozens of reporters — include promises by these news outlets to not publish certain sensitive information, to not interview certain subjects, to stay out of certain areas, and to allow military handlers to censor what photos and videos reporters are allowed to publish.