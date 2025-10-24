THE CRITICAL DRINKER: Disney Killed The Kylo Ren Movie (And That’s A Good Thing).

In his video, the Drinker mentions a recent Forbes article on the economics of Disney’s Star Wars: Revealed: The Star Wars Movie With The Highest Profits:

2019’s The Rise Of Skywalker only had a 9.9% ROI as its costs came to an eyewatering $593.7 million (£450.2 million) as this report recently revealed. It was the second most-expensive of Disney’s Star Wars movies after 2015’s The Force Awakens, the first in its new trilogy of films. The Force Awakens teamed up rising stars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega with Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher who headlined the original movies more than 30 years earlier. With costs of $638.9 million (£452 million), The Force Awakens is comfortably Disney’s most expensive Star Wars movie and one of the most expensive films in history. Remarkably it is also one of the most profitable. This is no mean feat.

I saw Sam Mendes’ 1917 and The Rise of Skywalker on Christmas and Box Day respectively during a holiday stay in Dallas in 2019. My review of the latter at the time is much more positive in retrospect than I actually remember the movie being nearly six years on, these days I think of the movie as basically and extended Industrial Light & Magic demo reel. But in any case, like everybody else at the time, I had no idea that what I took for granted — going to the movie theater on a regular basis to see the latest zillion dollar blockbusters from Hollywood — would cease to exist for two years. In June of 2022, I was glad Top Gun: Maverick was just good enough to make it a fun afternoon at the movie theater. Today, I wonder how many more of those there will be.