DISPATCHES FROM THE ICE FLOE: Police Report Reveals Democrat DC Congressional Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton Has “Early Stages of Dementia.”

A new police report reveals Democrat DC Congressional Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton has “early stages of dementia.”

Eleanor Holmes Norton, 88, is a nonvoting congressional representative for DC. She has represented DC since 1991.

According to two police reports obtained by NBC Washington, Eleanor Holmes Norton was scammed by people claiming to be duct and fireplace cleaners.

The thieves posing as HVAC workers entered Holmes Norton’s home, accessed her credit cards and charged her $4,400 for work they did not do.

The police report described Eleanor Holmes Norton as having dementia. It also revealed that her caretaker has power of attorney.

“Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC) 88 years old, Black Woman, suffers early stages of dementia,” the police report said.

A spokeswoman for Eleanor Holmes Norton pushed back on the claims in the police report.