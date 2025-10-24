AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
WNBA Players Assure FBI They Weren't Missing Layups To Throw Games, They Just Suck At Basketball https://t.co/xcYLOjFkOc pic.twitter.com/6ndfkahBBW
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 23, 2025
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
WNBA Players Assure FBI They Weren't Missing Layups To Throw Games, They Just Suck At Basketball https://t.co/xcYLOjFkOc pic.twitter.com/6ndfkahBBW
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 23, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.