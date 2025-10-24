GREAT MOMENTS IN WHIPLASH: Saturday: No Kings!

Yesterday? Democrats Attempt To Dunk On Trump’s White House Ballroom Construction With Photo Of Buckingham Palace.

The DNC is so mad that President Trump is building a new ballroom at the White House, they posted a sad Instagram video last night. Too bad their intern put in a photo of the East Wing in Buckingham Palace, not the White House. Cry more libs. pic.twitter.com/UKYpGGckLl — GOP (@GOP) October 23, 2025

Many Democrats, left-wing activists and corporate news outlets are reportedly extremely upset over the temporary East Wing demolition. DNC Chairman Ken Martin wrote Thursday in an Instagram post “RIP to the East Wing- you were elegant, inviting, and didn’t deserve to be bulldozed for a gaudy ballroom.” Additionally, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote in an X post on Tuesday that “It’s not his [Trump’s] house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.” Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote in a Monday post to X that Trump is “ripping apart the White House just like he’s ripping apart the Constitution.”

It’s your house – so remember to count the silverware after the Clintons leave:

Should have told your parents 😜 pic.twitter.com/uHRWcXdeye — A Guy in Carmel (@kelleyiub01) October 24, 2025

UPDATE: Not surprisingly, Trump’s staff are having lots of fun with their Website trolling pearl-clutching leftists over recent events at the White House: