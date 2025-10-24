October 24, 2025

GREAT MOMENTS IN WHIPLASH: Saturday: No Kings!

Yesterday? Democrats Attempt To Dunk On Trump’s White House Ballroom Construction With Photo Of Buckingham Palace.

Many Democrats, left-wing activists and corporate news outlets are reportedly extremely upset over the temporary East Wing demolition. DNC Chairman Ken Martin wrote Thursday in an Instagram post “RIP to the East Wing- you were elegant, inviting, and didn’t deserve to be bulldozed for a gaudy ballroom.”

Additionally, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote in an X post on Tuesday that “It’s not his [Trump’s] house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.” Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote in a Monday post to X that Trump is “ripping apart the White House just like he’s ripping apart the Constitution.”

It’s your house – so remember to count the silverware after the Clintons leave:

UPDATE: Not surprisingly, Trump’s staff are having lots of fun with their Website trolling pearl-clutching leftists over recent events at the White House:

Posted at 1:35 pm by Ed Driscoll