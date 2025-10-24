HOW’S THAT SPACE PROGRAM COMING ALONG? Astronomers discover skyscraper-size asteroid hidden in sun’s glare — and it’s moving at a near-record pace. “Most asteroid research finds these objects in the dark of night, where they are easiest to spot. But asteroids that lurk near the Sun can only be observed during twilight — when the Sun is just about to rise or set. If these ‘twilight’ asteroids approach Earth, they could pose serious impact hazards.”