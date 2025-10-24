HEY, BIG SPENDER: Trump says an anonymous donor has pledged $130 million to cover military pay amid shutdown.

The private donation comes the same day Senate Democrats blocked a Republican bill that would have covered the paychecks of servicemembers, Transportation Security Administration employees, and air traffic controllers.

Trump said the donor, who did not want his identity disclosed, has agreed to donate $130 million to the federal government to help cover the spending shortfall. The $130 million check has already been received, the Epoch Times reported.

“He called us the other day and he said, ‘I’d like to contribute any shortfall you have because of the Democrat shutdown. I’d like to contribute, personally, contribute any shortfall you have with the military, because I love the military and I love the country, and any shortfall, if there’s a shortfall, I’ll contribute it,’’’ Trump said.