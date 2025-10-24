KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Anti-Capitalism Progs Are Raking in the Money on the Dem Side. “As we are all painfully aware, the Democrats are finally openly embracing the socialism that they’ve had incubating in their dark little hearts for a long time. The ascendant progressive Left is decidedly anti-capitalism, loudly railing against the evil rich whenever they can. They’re also killing it when it comes to the money that’s flowing in the Democratic Party these days.”