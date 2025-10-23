WORST. NAZI REGIME. EVER: Sen. Marco Rubio arrives in Israel to ‘reaffirm America’s unwavering commitment’ to Jewish state.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio touched down in Israel on Thursday for a three-day visit “to support the successful implementation of President [Donald] Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza,” according to a State Department statement.

“During his visit, the Secretary will reaffirm America’s unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and engage with partners to build on the historic momentum towards durable peace and integration in the Middle East,” it added.

Rubio arrives as U.S. Vice President JD Vance has been in the Jewish state since Tuesday, and after the arrival a day earlier of White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and former senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner.