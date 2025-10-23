IT’S MY THURSDAY ESSAY FOR VIP SUBSCRIBERS: You Only Think the ‘Trans’ Crisis Is Over.

Matt Walsh crowed last week that “Transgenderism is effectively over.”

“We destroyed it,” he went on, calling it the “clearest and most decisive cultural win that conservatives have ever achieved.”

Sorry, no — if Matt were any more wrong, he’d put on a dress and insist we call him Mathilda. But before you can understand where Walsh went wrong, you have to understand what’s really going on.