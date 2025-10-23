MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Oklahoma Treasurer Shows States How to Push Back on Woke Capital. “Russ is proving what real leadership looks like—and doing something few in public office have attempted: He’s using the levers of shareholder engagement to shift companies back to their actual duty, fiduciary responsibility to the people whose money they manage. This isn’t activism disguised as oversight. It’s an effort to restore neutrality and fiduciary discipline to corporate decision-making.”