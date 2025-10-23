TUCKER CARLSON, CANDACE OWENS, AND GRAHAM PLATNER: THE RISE OF THE NEW AGE NAZIS:
Weird, huh? After ten-plus years of calling Trump a Nazi (and Elon Musk… and Steve Bannon… and JD Vance…. and pretty much every non-Democrat), Democrats now have a senate candidate with a literal Nazi tattoo on his chest!
(But please, tell me more about Musk and his clumsy hand motion.)
Meanwhile, Platner based his entire senate campaign on his opposition to Israel — accusing the only Jewish nation on Earth of “genocide” and highlighting his steadfast opposition to AIPAC (and all that evil, corruptive Jewish money).
I mean… who would’ve thought that someone who hated Israel and vilified “Jewish money” would ALSO be a Nazi? What are the odds?
Narrator’s Voice Over: “The odds were actually quite good.”
Oh, well. If Platner ever needs to rehab his image, there are quite a few podcasts that’d love to host him. Beginning with Tucker Carlson, who’s “just asking questions.”
Last year in Washington Jewish Week, Eric Rozenman wrote about the “Keffiyeh as Neo-Swastika Fashion Statement:”
Did you notice the three members of Congress wearing swastikas during President Biden’s State of the Union address early in March? They adorned U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Summer Lee (D-Pa.), of the Democratic Party’s progressive squad, now up to eight sworn members.
They sported not the hooked cross symbol of Nazism, but rather its contemporary equivalent, the keffiyeh. The traditional Arab head-covering is de rigueur among friends of Hamas. One sees them everywhere in the West, from London streets to American college campuses, and now in the U.S. Capitol.
In nations on the winning side of World War II, the swastika as an emblem of Adolf Hitler’s imagined Jew-free Thousand Year Reich remains a bit déclassé. The keffiyeh, however, provides a wonderful work-around for adherents of re-ghettoized diaspora Jewry and a Jew-free Middle East.
But in addition to the keffiyeh-wearing congresspeople, there’s quite a rogue’s gallery in the Mos Eisley Cantina these days:
Democrats have quite a menu of candidates to choose from.
A Nazi in Maine
A communist in NY
A Navy cheater in NJ
A guy who wants to murder children in Virginia.
Finally, great moments in working class cosplay: ‘Working Class’ Graham Platner Attended Elite $75K a Year Prep School Known for Famous Government Alumni.