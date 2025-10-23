TUCKER CARLSON, CANDACE OWENS, AND GRAHAM PLATNER: THE RISE OF THE NEW AGE NAZIS:

Weird, huh? After ten-plus years of calling Trump a Nazi (and Elon Musk… and Steve Bannon… and JD Vance…. and pretty much every non-Democrat), Democrats now have a senate candidate with a literal Nazi tattoo on his chest!

(But please, tell me more about Musk and his clumsy hand motion.)

Meanwhile, Platner based his entire senate campaign on his opposition to Israel — accusing the only Jewish nation on Earth of “genocide” and highlighting his steadfast opposition to AIPAC (and all that evil, corruptive Jewish money).

I mean… who would’ve thought that someone who hated Israel and vilified “Jewish money” would ALSO be a Nazi? What are the odds?

Narrator’s Voice Over: “The odds were actually quite good.”

Oh, well. If Platner ever needs to rehab his image, there are quite a few podcasts that’d love to host him. Beginning with Tucker Carlson, who’s “just asking questions.”