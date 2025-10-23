ABC NEWS JOURNALIST THREATENS POLICE: The View’s Sunny Hostin Warned Local Police Not To Target Black Son in Her ‘All-White Neighborhood.’

According to Sunny Hostin, she recently made a visit to her local police department to warn officers not to target her son because he’s black. No, this isn’t satire. While discussing the new Netflix documentary “The Perfect Neighbor” on The View, Hostin said the show reminded her of herself as a black mother. “As a mother of black children, I know that black boys are not given the presumption of innocence and the presumption of youth,” she said. “She’s calling the police and saying they’re trying to steal her car and they’re 11 years old. They don’t know how to drive.”

NEW: The View's Sunny Hostin suggests her white neighbors and local police department are racist, says she brought her son in to tell them he belongs to her. "I know that black boys are not given the presumption of innocence and the presumption of youth." "I have had to be in… pic.twitter.com/mW7go0X97D — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 22, 2025

“I have had to be in the position where I have gone to my local police department because I know my son is going to be training for the Junior Olympics, running around the neighborhood in an all-white neighborhood,” she continued. “I have brought him to the police and said, ‘He belongs to me. This is my son. Do not harass him. Do not stop him.’” Oh. Hostin did not say how the police responded to her warning. We can only imagine. To be clear, Hostin never said the police had racially targeted her black son in her white neighborhood. She was simply warning them in case they had any ideas.

The Daily Caller notes that “Hostin has repeatedly accused Republicans of being racist against black and Hispanic people,” but the city of Houston’s last Republican mayor left office in 1982. Why is Sunny Hostin assuming her fellow Democrats are crypto-racists?