BIDEN SPEECHWRITER SAYS WHAT? Jon Meacham Suggests ‘Infantile’ Trump’s Ballroom Moves A Cause for ‘Revolution.’

On today’s Morning Joe, panel regular and former Biden speechwriter Meacham began by warning the panel, and liberals at large, “Let’s not bang on our high chairs here,” i.e., let’s not overreact to Trump’s ballroom moves.

But, ignoring his own advice, Meacham proceeded not merely to bang on his high chair, but to do the rhetorical equivalent of filling his Pampers.

“You’re not a king. You can’t just do what you want to do when you want to do it. That’s an adolescent response. That’s really not fair to adolescents, right? That’s infantile. Just to do it because you can is in some ways a definition of why we had the American Revolution.”

So Meacham’s having his own “No Kings” rally speech on MSNBC.

In saying that Trump has decided to “do it because [he] can,” Meacham acknowledged that the president is acting within his lawful powers. The American Revolution occurred because the colonists had no say or representation in the English King’s decisions. Here, Americans had representation, and they used it to elect Donald Trump president — twice.