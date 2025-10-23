NBA COACH, PLAYER ARRESTED IN DOJ SPORTS-BETTING PROBES: “For decades, professional sports leagues created firewalls to protect the integrity of their games from the corrosive nature of gambling. Starting several years ago, the leagues started linking arms with bettors and gambling platforms. especially on line. The money began rolling in to their coffers, but at what cost? The NBA may be discovering it this morning. Feds arrested the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat’s point guard in unrelated investigations into gambling and corruption. And it may not end with these two, either.”

Which brings us to: LeBron James dragged into NBA mafia gambling scandal after his private information is ‘leaked’ as Chauncey Billups and Heat star are suspended: Live updates.

Say, just how deep does the sports-betting scandal go?