THE NEW SPACE RACE: The next space race will be won at night.

On the lunar surface, every “night” lasts roughly 14 Earth days. With the sun out of view, temperatures plunge to nearly minus 300 degrees Fahrenheit, solar panels stop generating power, batteries drain and electronics freeze. In 2024 and 2025, the United States made its return to the moon with three commercial landers thanks to investments by NASA and industry. Each completed its primary mission but lacked the thermal and power systems needed to survive the lunar night, dying within two weeks. By contrast, Chinese landers equipped with nuclear power systems have remained operational for more than 2,400 days.

Since 2013, multiple Chinese landers have used radioisotope power systems, or nuclear batteries, to keep vehicles and infrastructure warm and operational through the lunar night. Chang’e-4 has been continuously operating for more than five years on the far side of the moon, out of sight of U.S. monitoring capabilities. The more advanced Chang’e 8 will reach the south pole in 2028 to test resource extraction, paving the way for a permanent Chinese lunar base.

A recent Commercial Space Federation comprehensive assessment of China’s space progress stated that “China’s ambitions to develop super-heavy lift vehicles, autonomous in-situ resource utilization, and nuclear power on the moon raises strategic challenges to U.S. technological advantages.” If the U.S. is to catch up, it needs to embrace nuclear power as soon as possible.