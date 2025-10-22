THE NEW SPACE RACE: China’s first reusable rocket aces key engine test to challenge Elon Musk’s SpaceX. “If all goes to plan, the launch of Zhuque-3, China’s first reusable rocket, is just a few weeks away, as LandSpace aims to fly its stainless steel launcher before the end of the year. It’s another strong indicator that China’s space industry is ready to challenge the best of the US.”