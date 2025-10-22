BEND OVER, NEW YORK: Beards, protests and ‘addiction of revolution’: Mamdani’s time in Muslim Brotherhood-ruled Egypt.

Mamdani wrote an article in August 2013 for the Bowdoin College student newspaper about his time in Egypt that summer, explaining how he had grown (and then soon shaved off) a thick beard that he was repeatedly told made him look like a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, how he grew to understand the “addiction of revolution [and] of protest” as he saw groups gather against the failed rule of the Muslim Brotherhood, how his Arabic language professor in Cairo was a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, and how he left Egypt in the wake of the ouster of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi out of concern that he — as a foreigner — might be targeted by the Egyptian military or its supporters.

He seemed critical of the Muslim Brotherhood’s rule during his time in Egypt, but seemed even more critical of the Egyptian military — particularly the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF). He was also critical of the “fulool” — described as remnant supporters of the former regime of longtime Egyptian president and military strongman Hosni Mubarak — and urged people not to be fooled by their efforts.

The future mayoral candidate also seemingly questioned the wisdom of the decision by the Egyptian Revolutionary Socialists to join in protests against the Muslim Brotherhood, asking if a socialist revolution would really be easier with the Egyptian military back in charge.