HMM: Meta slashes jobs in its AI operations.

The company concluded that its long-standing AI efforts had become overly bureaucratic and hopes the reorganization will create a more agile operation, according to an internal memo seen by Axios.

“By reducing the size of our team, fewer conversations will be required to make a decision, and each person will be more load-bearing and have more scope and impact,” Meta chief AI officer Alexandr Wang wrote in the memo.

Driving the news: Meta is cutting roughly 600 positions out of the several thousand roles within Meta’s superintelligence lab.

The cuts will affect the company’s FAIR AI research, product-related AI and AI infrastructure units, while sparing the newly formed TBD Lab unit.

U.S. employees will learn by 7am Pacific time Wednesday whether their jobs are affected, Wang said in the memo.

The company is encouraging affected employees to apply for other jobs within Meta and expects most will find another position internally.