SIGN OF THE TIMES: CBS News boss Bari Weiss seen with bodyguards amid heightened security concerns.

Weiss had guards described as “beefy” and “chiseled” as she attended a conference at the New York Historical Society put on by private equity giant RedBird Capital.

The source said the detail was hired because “there are enhanced security concerns.”

“It’s highly unusual for a news executive to have six bodyguards,” a former network exec told The Post.

Weiss, the 41-year-old co-founder of the Free Press who recently sold her newsletter to Paramount Skydance for a reported $150 million, seemed to be in good spirits as she entered the venue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Weiss was photographed by Breaker News as she was surrounded by a protective detail that formed a “ring” around the new CBS News boss — including one bodyguard who was described as having “chiseled looks” and a “buff physique” reminiscent of Hollywood hunk Hugh Jackman.