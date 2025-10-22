INSURRECTION, STRAIGHT UP:

NEW: Democrats are planning to launch a "master" ICE-tracker on their website. pic.twitter.com/aYbtH36kJF — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2025

Via AG Hamilton, who adds: “This is dangerous and wrong. It’s insane that lawmakers are trying to undermine enforcement actions like this, but even more so when you consider the recent attacks on ICE agents. What happens when someone uses this tracker to ambush agents?”

Nothing that Democrats aren’t willing to enable, apparently.