SHARK SANDWICH: Chuck Schumer Was Right: Eating Burgers in Blue Cities Contributes the Most to Global Warming.

Now it can be told: Chuck Schumer had to eat that raw burger to save Mother Earth. According to a research paper in Nature, the Bluer the region you live in, the more impact your meat-eating has on Carbon Dioxide levels.

More than 11 million tonnes of meat is consumed in cities in the USA every year, says analysis in @NatureClimate. However, these emissions can be reduced by up to 51% through measures such as reducing food waste and shifting diets from beef to poultry: https://t.co/V04Y5JrEQb — Springer Nature (@SpringerNature) October 20, 2025

Therefore, it follows that while eating beef is bad enough for Gaia, cooking it would make it even worse. Right? The obsession with the climate impact of cows is something to behold. It is second only to the elite’s fascination with the moral exhortations of Greta Thunberg back when she worried about climate instead of the fate of terrorists.

Please run on banning burgers, leftists, as you find yourselves on the 20% side of yet another 80/20 issue.