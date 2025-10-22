DOES ANYBODY REMEMBER LAUGHTER? Sasha Stone: All the President’s Memes.

I can’t think of a group of people more in need of mockery than the puritanical, uptight, overly serious Left. That so many are afraid to make fun of them tells you everything about what they have become. Saturday Night Live couldn’t even bring itself to make fun of the viral Katie Porter videos. They pivoted to the old standby of making fun of the Republicans. Yawn.

There’s a line in The Silence of the Lambs when Hannibal Lecter says, “Oh, Clarice. Your problem is you need to get more fun out of life.”