DOES ANYBODY REMEMBER LAUGHTER? Sasha Stone: All the President’s Memes.
I can’t think of a group of people more in need of mockery than the puritanical, uptight, overly serious Left. That so many are afraid to make fun of them tells you everything about what they have become. Saturday Night Live couldn’t even bring itself to make fun of the viral Katie Porter videos. They pivoted to the old standby of making fun of the Republicans. Yawn.
There’s a line in The Silence of the Lambs when Hannibal Lecter says, “Oh, Clarice. Your problem is you need to get more fun out of life.”
Sorry, Democrats. It’s time to face the truth: Trump is funny. He’s not a normal president and never will be. But the alternative on offer is an America without humor — a dreary and depressing dystopia that has hollowed out culture and made us all hate each other. At the very least, with Trump, we can laugh.
Which certainly beats the alternative that the left have proffered for at least a decade: