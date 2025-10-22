MIDDLE EAST: Gaza is Divided and Could Remain That Way Unless Hamas Disarms.

So Hamas is thinking they can retain control of Gaza while reconstruction happens and I have no doubt there plan is to siphon off money for legitimate projects and use it to rebuild their tunnels and infrastructure in preparation for the next attack on Israel. But what Kushner is saying is that any part of Gaza controlled by Hamas won’t be reconstructed. Instead, that money will only flow into the areas controlled by the IDF. If this drags out, you could essentially have two Gazas. The one under IDF control would be rebuilt and presumably full of people and the one held by Hamas would remain an area full of rubble with no investment to improve it.

I’m sure Hamas can steal construction supplies the same way it stole food supplies, but this plan might actually make things pretty difficult for them.