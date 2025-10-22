ARE YOU IMPLYING THAT TMZ IS NOT A RELIABLE SOURCE? White House responds to report Trump is considering commuting Diddy’s prison sentence.

Now, a White House official has pushed back on TMZ’s report about a possible commutation.

There is “zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news”, the official told NBC, Sky News’ US partner.

Mr Trump, “not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations”, the official added.

Casey Carver, a spokesperson for TMZ, said in a brief statement: “We stand by our story.”