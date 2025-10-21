SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: The View: Karine Jean-Pierre Says Democrats Need to Step Up and Be the ‘Opposition Party’ to Trump.

Karine Jean-Pierre stopped by “The View” on Tuesday and, when asked if Democrats are currently “meeting the moment,” her answer was blunt: “absolutely not.” According to the former White House press secretary, they need to step up more and actually be the “opposition party” to President Trump. During her conversation with the ABC hosts, Jean-Pierre had a whole list of things the Democratic Party could and should be doing better, and at the top of it was not acting like Trump is a typical president. According to Jean-Pierre, Democrats need to remember that they actually have power in government. “I think, right now, the Democratic party should be acting as the opposition party,” she said. “These are unprecedented times. We should not be acting, or they should not be acting as business as usual. And we need to see some fight, some teeth, some vigor, some strategy. That’s what I’ve been hearing from people since I left the administration.” Jean-Pierre then pointed to the weekend’s No Kings protests as a key example of what politicians should be doing, and applauded the turnout of 7 million people nationwide. “Where’s the Democratic party in doing the same and peaceful protesting?” she said. “Why are there not more lawsuits from the Democratic party? They need to take action on behalf of the American people, the people who are fearful. And it’s not throwing us under the bus!”

As Megyn Kelly points out, does KJP think that the “No Kings” protests weren’t a Democratic Party production?

Also, KJP managed to undermine the entire premise of her book during her appearance on another leftist outlet:

KJP stopped by the friendly confines of MSNBC Tuesday morning for a sit down with the Morning Joe crew. Now, keep in mind that the name of her book is Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House. So, how do you square this answer from the former Biden White House press secretary to a perfectly reasonable question from Jonathan Lemire? LEMIRE: Here in the subhead is ‘a broken White House”… and if it’s not questions about his health, what made it a broken White House? JEAN-PIERRE: So, the ‘broken White House’ is about this current moment… I talk about the story of– my personal side of the story of what happened and what I saw as White House press secretary. I think I can speak to it more in a different way, more personally even, than most people– LEMIRE: So, tell us what you saw day in and day out. JEAN-PIERRE: And so the ‘broken White House’ is the White House that is currently in– obviously has the administration, the Trump administration, and what I’m seeing. She now wants us to believe that when she refers to a “broken White House,” she is talking about the Trump White House, even though the subtitle of the book is “an inside look” at it? Since when is she inside the Trump White House?

Curiously, it looks like Morning Joe may have pulled the video of her appearance from the MSNBC Website.

Finally, “Stephen Colbert Erupts as Karine Jean-Pierre Trashes Democrat Party Failures: ‘You’re Talking to a Guy Who Helped Raise $25 Million for Joe Biden.’”

Colbert found himself at odds with former Biden Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre when she trashed the Democrat Party on Monday and said she never saw any indication of Joe Biden’s mental decline. Colbert was argumentative with the former press secretary when she insisted she didn’t see Biden decline during her tenure in his administration and he pushed back, saying that Biden’s performance at the single presidential debate against Donald Trump was very concerning. “No one is saying that he didn’t age,” Jean-Pierre exclaimed. “I’m talking about did he have… the mental acuity, was he able to govern? And the man that I saw nearly every day was someone who was engaging, understood policy, and was always putting the American people first.” But Colbert was not convinced by Jean-Pierre’s claim that Biden was just fine. “It was very personal for those of us who watched [the debate] too, because it was a shock to our system to see that. Because — I mean, you’re talking to a guy who helped raise $25 million for Joe Biden in March of that same year,” he told Jean-Pierre. “And three months later, I saw a guy who I had not seen backstage at the benefit that I did. It seemed like a dramatically different person. And at 81 years old, that’s not entirely unexpected. You can imagine why people got so worried. “I don’t think anybody questioned his heart or his policies. But it takes more than that to be the President of the United States,” Colbert added. “And in a moment of great pressure on stage, we saw someone shock us and worry us, and nothing could assuage that worry. So I don’t think it was necessarily a betrayal of Joe Biden as other people saying, ‘We don’t think we were shown the Joe Biden that you saw.’” Jean-Pierre insisted that the criticisms of Biden and the demands that he step down were a “really ugly assault on someone who had 50-plus years of experience and who, again, objectively had done a good job as President of the United States.”

Reason’s Robbie Soave asks what we’re all thinking: “Seriously, why is she putting herself through this?”

Kelly believes, “She’s clearly auditioning for a role on The View. She desperately wants it, because that is about her IQ class, but and she accurately predicts she won’t be be getting hired anywhere else.”