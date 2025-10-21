OLD AND BUSTED: “I’m Not a Witch.”

The New Hotness? “I am not a secret Nazi:” Maine Senate candidate responds to tattoo accusations.

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner fended off allegations he harbors racist views after a video revealed what appears to be a Nazi symbol tattooed on his chest.

Why it matters: Platner drew the backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as an anti-establishment outsider, but his campaign is already trying to clean up recently resurfaced Reddit posts where he espoused offensive views about Black people and sexual assault victims.

Platner’s campaign shared video with Pod Save America of him singing shirtless that exposed a skull tattoo on his chest that resembles the “Totenkopf,” a symbol used by Hitler’s Schutzstaffel (SS).

The move was intended to get ahead of opposition research, and the GOP’s Senate campaign arm seized on the images, accusing Platner of having a “Nazi tattoo.”

Driving the news: Platner said in an interview with Tommy Vietor of Pod Save America that was released on Monday that the video was from his brother’s wedding, where he lip-synced Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.”