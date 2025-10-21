BOEING HAS AN ASTRONAUT PROBLEM:

Boeing Starliner: Never forget: Incompetence + arrogance => astronauts refused to fly Starliner, and when they were made to, it was a disaster.

From Eric Berger's book:

“BOEING HAS AN ASTRONAUT PROBLEM” (p.291)

"When the SpaceX engineers could be corralled, they were eager…

