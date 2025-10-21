DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Who Is Teresa Theetge? Anti-White Cincinnati Police Chief Put on Administrative Leave Over Man-on-Woman Brawl Says She’s Being Made a Scapegoat. “Theetge sparked fury over how she handled a July incident in which a white woman was beaten by a group of men — an attack captured on video and widely shared online. Instead of condemning the violence, the police chief criticized reporters for taking the footage ‘out of context,’ though she never clarified what that context was supposed to be.”