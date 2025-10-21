GOLD BUG: Top analyst says China is playing a ‘key role’ in the price of gold going through the roof, and he’s got the data to prove it. “Other reporting adds evidence to Slok’s findings. The People’s Bank of China has been a relentless purchaser of gold, marking its 11th consecutive monthly buy this September, per commodities news site Kitco. China’s officially reported reserves reached 2,264 tonnes by mid-2025, but industry consensus suggests that real holdings may be even greater owing to underreporting—a tactic often employed for strategic advantage. This central bank buying is not just a statistical curiosity; it establishes a price floor that signals institutional and private investors to follow suit, reinforcing demand cycles.​”