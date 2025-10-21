NED RYUN: Trump Cleaning Up Blue Cities Will Result In Political Consequences For Democrats.

Now, the interesting thing is about these cities that are really resisting Trump.

If you think about, you know, D.C., San Francisco, Portland, Chicago, well, first of all, they haven’t had a Republican mayor in generations. I think Portland last had a Republican mayor 65 years ago. I think Chicago has been almost 100.

And, really, this is what the radical progressives running these cities, this is what they want. They want the chaos, they want the death, they want the destruction, because it allows them to consolidate power. These are power bases for them, Jesse.

And I think what you’re really seeing right now is a power struggle over, like that last person commented, the power bases for Democrats in these various states are the urban bases, and they really are single-party mini-states. If somehow Trump comes in and ruins their business model of keeping crime and illiteracy and illegal immigration, all these things, he breaks their business model, which undermines their political power. And then, all of a sudden, it becomes a different, completely different game.

I mean, think about Pennsylvania. If Democrats lose Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania goes red every time. And in Illinois, if it weren’t for Chicago and Cook County, which is basically Chicago, Illinois is a very red state.

So the visceral reaction you’re seeing to Trump trying to bring law and order and peace and security to these urban areas, it’s all about power and political power. And Democrats realize this is a very real threat to their political future.