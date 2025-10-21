2026 PREVIEW: North Carolina Senate advances new congressional maps to help Republicans gain additional US House seat.

The North Carolina Senate approved a new congressional map aimed at helping Republicans eke out an additional GOP seat to help shore up the party’s majority in the US House after next year’s midterm elections.

The vote came one day after Republican lawmakers who control North Carolina’s legislature formally opened debate on the map. It targets a House district currently represented by Democratic Rep. Don Davis – one of three Black members of Congress from the state. The new district lines aim to give Republicans the advantage for 11 out of 14 US House seats from North Carolina.

The GOP currently controls 10 seats under the map used in last year’s elections.

The map next moves to the North Carolina House, which is expected to give it final approval this week. State law does not give Gov. Josh Stein, a Democrat, veto power over redistricting legislation – although litigation over the map is likely.