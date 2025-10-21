EVE BARLOW: Death Star of David.

I didn’t know this person in the video to follow was an actor. I judged her solely on all the other tells; her designer keffiyeh (looks silk?), her refined Irish accent, her jewels and fancy watch, the self-importance it took her to appear on a podcast and start preaching about something she admits she doesn’t even understand. All these things tell me she belongs to the community of the righteous aka the reality-divorced gentrified city-dwellers who have never held down proper jobs and glean all of their purpose from performing intellect. You’ll love this:

Seth Mandel quips, “One can only imagine [Denise] Gough trying to describe the concept of an Achilles’ heel.”

More from Barlow:

So this is Denise Gough. She’s an actor, who IMdb tells me stars in a Star Wars spin-off series named Andor. Therefore it’s concerning that my understanding of the Death Star is better than hers. As the preamble goes: A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… “Free Palestine” is the QAnon of the Left, and everyone who supports it is doing some version of this word gumbo. It all points in the same direction. There’s a utopia but it only exists once the Jews are blasted into space. Notice the way she says “Palestine”, with marvel in her voice. Palestine signifies so much to her, bless her. Nothing to do with actual Palestinians, no. Talk about colonial mindsets. No, to Denise, Palestine is heaven, Palestine is the answer. Wait actually, Palestine is destiny. It’s funny this holistic view of Palestine, because it’s accurate, from the point of view that it does not exist. Palestine is as fictional as Darth Vader himself, and people who are struggling with reality often turn to make-believe to cope with it. For these Western luvvies, Palestine is therapy. It’s their crutch to deal with the ensuing societal breakdown happening left, right and center. “Oh if only we could free Palestine!” they scream. These dolts think they hate religion but what they preach is deeply Messianic.

Exit quote: “Perhaps some of you may know that the word Islam translates in English to ‘surrender’ or ‘submission’. The word ‘Islamophobia’ is a device that appears to police prejudice but is — in fact — suppressing criticism of this extremism. It is not the same as – say – describing an act of racism against Muslims, ie, an intentional attack on a mosque. Christopher Hitchens warned us in 2009. He warned us not to surrender, and he also predicted that it would be the Christian and Jewish leaders who would fall foul and ‘hold open the gates’. Since the Manchester Jihad attack, the UK Board of Deputies have invited an Imam to their interfaith plenary. The fools should watch this:”