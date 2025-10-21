SCHLONGED: Alabama police arrest woman wearing phallic costume during ‘No Kings’ protest.

Those in or passing through Fairhope on Saturday may have witnessed a bizarre sight: a person dressed in a giant inflatable phallic costume being apprehended by local authorities.

In a video that spread on social media over the weekend, three officers from the Fairhope Police Department arrested and restrained a person attending a No Kings protest dressed in a costume shaped like male anatomy as others in attendance recorded the incident on their phones.

The person arrested was identified as Jeana Renea Gamble, a 61-year-old Fairhope resident, according to Lt. Shane Nolte with the police department. Other outlets have also reported her name as Reana Gamble Fletcher. On the social media app Threads, a user identifying herself as Gamble criticized local officials and their conduct. She previously posted a picture of her wearing the costume and carrying a sign that read “No Dick-tator.”

No Kings protests, also known internationally as No Dictators or No Tyrants protests, is a series of demonstrations, largely in the United States, against what the organizers describe as authoritarian policies of President Donald Trump and corruption in his administration.

Following the incident, Gamble said officers initially told her she was being arrested for “lewd and lascivious behavior.” A statement released by the Fairhope Police Department on Monday said she has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.