THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT AS I HAD HOPED: Kohler Just Unveiled a Toilet Camera.

Kohler, best known for its plumbing products including toilets and faucets, is entering the photography game with a camera that goes inside a toilet and analyzes photos of people’s stool.

Kohler describes its new Dekoda toilet camera, as reported by CNET, as a “first-of-its-kind health tracker” that analyzes gut health, hydration, and whether there is blood in a person’s stool. Gut health and hydration are generally practical ways to measure a person’s overall health and inform potential lifestyle changes, but blood can signal a much more serious underlying health issue, and people are generally advised to pay close attention to their bowel movements.

Cameras and imaging technology have grown increasingly important in healthcare. Scientists are developing thermal cameras that may become part of routine checkups, companies combine photos and AI to identify a pet’s health problems, and patients have been swallowing pill-sized cameras to help doctors diagnose internal maladies for years. Rather than look inside someone’s digestive system, though, Kohler’s new camera looks at the output.