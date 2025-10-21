ONE YEAR AFTER TRUMP WORKED THE FRYER AT MCDONALD’S, THERE’S STILL NO EVIDENCE KAMALA EVER DID:

On Oct. 20, 2024, Donald Trump performed one of the finest acts of campaign trolling in the history of American politics by working the fryer and serving meals at a McDonald’s franchise in eastern Pennsylvania. “Now I have worked at McDonald’s,” he told reporters while wearing an employee apron and leaning out the drive-thru window. “I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala, she never worked here.” Trump’s ingenious gambit had the intended effect by highlighting the lack of evidence for Kamala Harris’s dubious claim that she “did fries and … the cashier” at a McDonald’s in California during the summer of 1983. It all started in August 2024, when the Washington Free Beacon published a bombshell report on the weird circumstances surrounding Harris’s alleged employment. To this day, there is still no credible evidence to suggest that Harris actually worked at McDonald’s—a detail she revealed for the first time while running for president in 2019.

It was a riot following this story last year, as no one in the DNC-MSM would admit that it began at a conservative Website (the Washington Free Beacon) before Trump’s appearance at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s forced it into becoming a universally seen story. Of course, unlike the Harris campaign, we do know conclusively that Trump really was employed by McDonald’s in his youth: