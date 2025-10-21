JOE CONCHA: No Kings is the Seinfeld of protests: A show about nothing.

The party has learned nothing after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, instead opting to continue the fascist/Nazi rhetoric, which has resulted in some protesters openly cheering Kirk’s death and even mocking it.

“Charlie Kirk is a piece of garbage,” one female protester told the Daily Signal in Washington on Saturday. “Hitler is dead. I’m glad Hitler’s dead. Evil people have no place in my world. He was a hateful human being. It was disgusting the things he said and did.”

And what was disgusting was that a Chicago elementary school teacher, Lucy Martinez, simulated Kirk getting shot in the neck in a video that has now been viewed millions of times.

“Let’s go to when [Trump] shoots himself in the bunker,” read another No Kings sign in reference to Hitler taking his own life as Allied troops were closing in on his bunker in Berlin at the end of World War II. “You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system. These ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out. The same machinery that’s on full display right there has to get wiped out,” shouted an unidentified speaker at a No Kings rally in Chicago.

And in Portland, one woman shared that she hoped to see “the obituary that we’re all waiting for tomorrow,” and confirmed to a reporter she was speaking about Trump.

So what were these protests really about? What was the goal? That’s about as clear as mud, because the whole theme of No Kings, as if we live in a country ruled by one, makes zero sense.

Trump was duly elected. In the Electoral College, it wasn’t even close over Kamala Harris (312-226). He won the popular vote as well. He can’t run for a third term. And if Trump were actually a king, protests would not be permitted.

We’re hearing that these protests will hurt Trump, but his numbers keep going up during a government shutdown that Democrats are responsible for. The RealClearPolitics average of polls has him at 45.4% approval, which is higher than Obama’s at this stage of his second term (43.7%) and George W. Bush’s (39.7%). Compare that with the Democratic Party, which stands at just 34.7% approval.

Popular podcaster host Joe Rogan, a former supporter of Bernie Sanders, summed up the makeup of the people who attended No Kings protests.

“All those people that are protesting on the streets, 99% of them are losers,” Rogan said. “The other ones work for the Fed. It’s FBI agents and losers, it’s all it is. The whole f***ing protest is FBI agents and losers.”