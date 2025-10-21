A SMALL MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY: Political Director Quits Dem’s Senate Campaign After Candidate’s Vile Comments Surface. “Not all Democrats are giving Platner a pass. The candidate’s political director, former state representative Genevieve McDonald, resigned from the campaign, citing the ‘volume and nature’ of the rancid comments.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.